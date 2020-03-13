Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (OSMT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $7.97. The company has a market cap of $260.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on OSMT shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.10.

In related news, Director Sriram Venkataraman acquired 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,485,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,426,485. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company's promoted approved products include specialty neurology products, such as M-72 to treat ADHD; Osmolex ER for treating Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone for muscle spasms; ConZip to treat pain; and Ontinua ER for treating opioid withdrawal symptoms.

See Also: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.