Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Lowered to $44.00 at UBS Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target dropped by analysts at UBS Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ORCL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.55.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $5.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.47. The stock had a trading volume of 525,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,846,437. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.61 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

