Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,545,611 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $293,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

