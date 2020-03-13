Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,624,509 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 2.7% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $778,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $45.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Cleveland Research raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.