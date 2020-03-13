Optical Cable (OCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 16th.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.25 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCC opened at $2.63 on Friday. Optical Cable has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair.

