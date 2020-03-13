Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Optibase from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ OBAS opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Optibase has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 million, a P/E ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 0.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Optibase stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Optibase worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Optibase

Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes.

