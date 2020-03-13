Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

Optibase Ltd (NASDAQ:OBAS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Optibase from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ OBAS opened at $11.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Optibase has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 million, a P/E ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 0.47.
About Optibase
Optibase Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fixed-income real estate sector in Switzerland, Germany, and the United States. The company purchases and operates real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, and warehouse use, as well as for residential purposes.
