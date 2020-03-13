Oppenheimer Lowers Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target to

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from to in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $268.79.

ULTA stock traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,306,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,423. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.87. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $190.83 and a 52-week high of $368.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,743,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,539,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,563,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,243,000 after acquiring an additional 257,305 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $174,116,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

