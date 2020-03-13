ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) CEO Terry K. Spencer Acquires 27,701 Shares

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) CEO Terry K. Spencer acquired 27,701 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.03 per share, for a total transaction of $998,067.03. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 548,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,310.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE OKE traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $28.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,899,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,179,277. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average of $72.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th were issued a $0.935 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.24%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 75.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

