Omni (OMNI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,107.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $1.09 or 0.00019607 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex and Cryptohub. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market cap of $612,718.41 and approximately $1,107.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00636639 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00017045 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00011192 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000747 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000276 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,870 coins and its circulating supply is 562,554 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, Poloniex and Cryptohub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

