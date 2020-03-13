Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan Sells 5,174 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $599,925.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $599,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.80. The company had a trading volume of 40,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,824. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 0.91. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $142.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Okta from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Okta from $168.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Okta by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Okta by 556.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

