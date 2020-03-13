Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan Sells 5,174 Shares of Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 5,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.95, for a total transaction of $599,925.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,174 shares in the company, valued at $599,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.80. The company had a trading volume of 40,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,824. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.30 and a beta of 0.91. Okta Inc has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $142.98.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Okta by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Okta by 556.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 74.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.
