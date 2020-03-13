OKCash (OK) Market Cap Hits $1.65 Million

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. One OKCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. During the last week, OKCash has traded 44.2% lower against the US dollar. OKCash has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $10,565.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00032099 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00099266 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000707 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,555.34 or 1.00005738 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00075286 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000474 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,048,501 coins. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

Buying and Selling OKCash

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

