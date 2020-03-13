Oddo Securities Trims Anglo American (LON:AAL) Target Price to GBX 2,400

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price target lowered by Oddo Securities from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Anglo American to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, March 5th. HSBC lowered shares of Anglo American to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,255 ($29.66).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 1,377.80 ($18.12) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,795.63 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,953.24. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.99. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 1,533.20 ($20.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio is 0.32%.

In other Anglo American news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total transaction of £233,160 ($306,708.76). Also, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99).

Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

