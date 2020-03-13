OAX (OAX) Trading 51.2% Lower Over Last Week

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One OAX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000461 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Gate.io, Binance and HitBTC. OAX has a total market capitalization of $1.92 million and $713,573.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, OAX has traded 51.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.69 or 0.02046701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00186642 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 235.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00042210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00022892 BTC.

About OAX

OAX was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, HitBTC, LATOKEN, OKEx, Gate.io and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

