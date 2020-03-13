Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) to Issue GBX 2.25 Dividend

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:OCI opened at GBX 224.33 ($2.95) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 264.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 245.49. Oakley Capital Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 318.45 ($4.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $448.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50.

In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Peter Dubens acquired 2,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £6,125,000 ($8,057,090.24). Also, insider Laurence Blackall bought 100,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £270,000 ($355,169.69).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oakley Capital Investments in a research note on Thursday.

Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile

Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.

