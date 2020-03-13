Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) to Issue GBX 2.25 Dividend

Oakley Capital Investments Limited (LON:OCI) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:OCI opened at GBX 224.33 ($2.95) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 264.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 245.49. Oakley Capital Investments has a 52-week low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 318.45 ($4.19). The firm has a market capitalization of $448.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50.
In other Oakley Capital Investments news, insider Peter Dubens acquired 2,450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.29) per share, with a total value of £6,125,000 ($8,057,090.24). Also, insider Laurence Blackall bought 100,000 shares of Oakley Capital Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 270 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £270,000 ($355,169.69).
Oakley Capital Investments Company Profile
Oakley Capital Investments Limited is private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in any stage of businesses development including start-up, early, growth, established businesses, late stage, mid markets, restructuring, management buy-outs, management buy-ins, public to privates, re-financings, secondary purchases, growth capital, turnarounds, and buy-and-build investments as well as investments in other funds.
