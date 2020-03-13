Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.93

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.93 and traded as low as $12.61. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 81,000 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%.
About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
