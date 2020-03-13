Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.93

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.93 and traded as low as $12.61. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 81,000 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90.

Get Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.091 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund by 33.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $249,000.

About Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opp Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.