Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.33

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.33 and traded as low as $13.00. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 2,070,298 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31.

Get Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 699,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after buying an additional 121,847 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 561,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 254,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 144,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 252,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,732 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 232,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 34,702 shares during the period.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NMZ)

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.