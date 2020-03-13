Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.33

Shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund (NYSE:NMZ) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.33 and traded as low as $13.00. Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund shares last traded at $13.24, with a volume of 2,070,298 shares.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.31.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Oppty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:NMZ)
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
