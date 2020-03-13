Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 million.

Novavax stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 140,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,255,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 0.41. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Novavax from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novavax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.44.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.