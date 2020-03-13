NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Given “Sell” Rating at Barclays

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $73.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NWE. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of NWE opened at $61.71 on Friday. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $80.52. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day moving average of $73.43.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The business had revenue of $328.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $248,674.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $158,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

