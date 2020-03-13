Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Norma Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOEJ. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Norma Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. HSBC set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Norma Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.15 ($44.36).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €20.34 ($23.65) on Monday. Norma Group has a one year low of €26.36 ($30.65) and a one year high of €49.26 ($57.28). The company has a 50 day moving average of €32.06 and a 200-day moving average of €34.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $648.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, emission control, air intake and induction, ancillary system, aviation, infrastructure, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

