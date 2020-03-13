Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Bought by Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC

Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 100.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,570,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 787,859 shares during the quarter. Noodles & Co makes up about 2.5% of Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Noodles & Co were worth $8,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Co during the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 39,357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,523 shares in the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.69.

NASDAQ NDLS opened at $4.84 on Friday. Noodles & Co has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $9.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.88 million, a PE ratio of 161.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.18.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Noodles & Co will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Noodles & Co Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.