Nomura Trims Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) Target Price to

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Hilton Hotels to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Hilton Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.73.

HLT traded up $3.38 on Friday, reaching $80.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,173,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,749,494. Hilton Hotels has a 1 year low of $71.40 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.39.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 770.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Hotels will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Hilton Hotels news, insider Jonathan W. Witter sold 35,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $4,003,029.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,719,928.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLT. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

