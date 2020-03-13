Nomura Cuts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Nomura from to in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MAR. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.12.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $94.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,182,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,080. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.69 and a 200 day moving average of $134.58. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $88.76 and a twelve month high of $153.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a return on equity of 181.84% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephanie Linnartz sold 16,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $2,507,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,729,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $2,978,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,906 shares of company stock valued at $5,828,622 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 87.5% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

