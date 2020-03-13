NIX Trading 57.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 13th. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 57.6% lower against the dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $42,261.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be purchased for $0.0330 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $32.15, $51.55 and $10.39.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,551.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.90 or 0.02340046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.37 or 0.03159064 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00665382 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00017128 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00679295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00079889 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00026806 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00493185 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $20.33, $10.39, $24.43, $50.98, $18.94, $51.55, $5.60, $33.94, $7.50, $13.77 and $24.68. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

