Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nice during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Nice during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nice by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nice stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,281. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.81. Nice has a 12-month low of $115.09 and a 12-month high of $183.42.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nice will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.75.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

