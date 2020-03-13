Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nice in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nice’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Get Nice alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NICE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub cut Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.75.

NICE stock opened at $131.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.81. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $115.09 and a fifty-two week high of $183.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $431.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nice by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Nice by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nice by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nice by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.