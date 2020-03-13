NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $648.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

NEX stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Several brokerages have commented on NEX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.61.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

