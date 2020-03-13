NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to Neutral

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $11.50. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 96.85% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NEX. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.09.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.79. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $648.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.