New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) Short Interest Update

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 167,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 195,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWHM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of New Home by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Home in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in New Home by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in New Home by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,089 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 16,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Home by 18,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 37,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 37,470 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Home stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.08. 94,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. New Home has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.59.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. New Home had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The company had revenue of $222.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

