Netflix, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Thornton now forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.39. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $402.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.85 EPS.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.78.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $315.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $366.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.52.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

