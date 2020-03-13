Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) & 8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT) Head to Head Comparison

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Net Element and 8X8’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Element $65.79 million 0.11 -$4.94 million ($1.12) -1.62 8X8 $352.59 million 3.21 -$88.74 million ($0.69) -16.01

Net Element has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8. 8X8 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Net Element, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Net Element has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Net Element and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Element -8.04% -59.00% -18.94% 8X8 -35.94% -49.59% -18.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Net Element and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A 8X8 1 5 7 0 2.46

8X8 has a consensus price target of $24.29, suggesting a potential upside of 119.80%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Net Element.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Net Element shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of 8X8 shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Net Element shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of 8X8 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

8X8 beats Net Element on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools. Its services include Unified Payments, a payment acceptance solution; Unified m-POS, an easy-to-use mobile application for small and medium sized businesses (SMB); Aptito, a cloud-based POS platform for the hospitality industry and SMB merchants; Restoactive, a visual POS integration solution for restaurants; Zero Pay, a payment acceptance program for SMB merchants; PayOnline, an integrated e-commerce and mobile payments processing platform, and fraud management system; Pay-Travel, a payment processing solutions to the travel industry; Sales Central, a cloud-based solution to enhance responsiveness of indirect non-bank sales forces and sales efficiency; Netevia, which delivers end-to-end payment processing through easy-to-use APIs; and Digital Provider, an integrated direct-carrier and mobile operator solution for smaller content providers and merchants throughout selected international markets. It operates in North America, Russia, Europe, Asia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in North Miami Beach, Florida.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies. Through a combination of open application program interface (API) and pre-built integrations, its solutions leverage critical customer context from internal data systems and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Its software product, branded as 8×8 Virtual Office, delivers voice as a service across the world. 8×8 Virtual Office enables a customer to use a single business phone number to place and receive calls from any supported device. It provides software to enable a multi-channel contact center under the 8×8 Virtual Contact Center brand. Its Virtual Office Meetings software solution is a tool for teams within the enterprise to meet and collaborate on a shared project.

