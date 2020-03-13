National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Insider Sells $508,905.00 in Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NNN stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.18. 29,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,827. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.25.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 74.64%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 34,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.