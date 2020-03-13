National Bank Financial Weighs in on TMAC Resources Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:TMR)

TMAC Resources Inc (TSE:TMR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of TMAC Resources in a report released on Sunday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Under Wgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMAC Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on TMAC Resources from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities downgraded TMAC Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$5.00.

Shares of TSE:TMR opened at C$0.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.50. The company has a market cap of $67.74 million and a PE ratio of 23.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. TMAC Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.52 and a 12-month high of C$6.95.

About TMAC Resources

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

