National Bank Financial Trims Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Target Price to C$2.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and set a C$2.50 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.92.

Shares of TSE TVE opened at C$0.67 on Tuesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.65 and a 1 year high of C$3.09. The stock has a market cap of $283.10 million and a P/E ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

