National Bank Financial Trims Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) Target Price to C$5.50

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VII. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of Seven Generations Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 target price on Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on Seven Generations Energy and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on Seven Generations Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.54.

Get Seven Generations Energy alerts:

TSE VII opened at C$1.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.47. Seven Generations Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.78 and a twelve month high of C$11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $669.24 million and a PE ratio of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.05.

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Generations Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Generations Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.