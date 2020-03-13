National Bank Financial Cuts Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$9.00

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Tervita’s FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TEV. AltaCorp Capital increased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tervita from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Tervita from C$11.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tervita from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tervita presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.09.

Tervita stock opened at C$4.40 on Tuesday. Tervita has a twelve month low of C$4.00 and a twelve month high of C$7.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $840.71 million and a P/E ratio of -19.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.53.

Tervita Corporation provides waste management and environmental solutions to oil and gas, mining, industry, community, and government customers in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The company offers treatment, recovery, and disposal (TRD) of fluids; energy marketing services; processing and disposal of solid materials; disposal of oilfield-generated waste; and supplying and operating of drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management services, as well as provides onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production.

