National Bank Financial Cuts STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Price Target to C$1.25

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$1.70 to C$1.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STEP. CIBC reduced their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James cut STEP Energy Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$1.80 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$1.70 to C$1.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reduced their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.20 in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of TSE STEP opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.63, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.51. STEP Energy Services has a one year low of C$0.40 and a one year high of C$2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $66.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

