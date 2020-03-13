National Bank Financial Cuts Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$6.25

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$8.25 to C$6.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SES. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark decreased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Secure Energy Services from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$6.60.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of SES opened at C$1.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $544.48 million and a PE ratio of 118.00. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of C$1.11 and a 12-month high of C$8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is 2,700.00%.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault acquired 60,000 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.76 per share, with a total value of C$225,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,498,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,626,642.20.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.