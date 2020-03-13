National Bank Financial Cuts Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$70.00

Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. (TSE:IAG) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser.’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of TSE IAG opened at C$44.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 6.89. Industrial Alliance Insur. & Fin. Ser. has a 52 week low of C$44.20 and a 52 week high of C$76.23.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

