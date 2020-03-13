National Bank Financial Analysts Give TFI International (TSE:TFII) a C$50.00 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$50.00 price target on TFI International (TSE:TFII) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of TFI International from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of TSE:TFII opened at C$31.25 on Tuesday. TFI International has a twelve month low of C$31.04 and a twelve month high of C$48.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$43.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.91. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 8.60.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics and Last Mile segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

