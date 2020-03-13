Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) & Cellular Biomedicine Group (OTCMKTS:CBMG) Financial Survey

Mymetics (OTCMKTS:MYMX) and Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.8% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.2% of Mymetics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Cellular Biomedicine Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mymetics and Cellular Biomedicine Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mymetics N/A N/A -58.13% Cellular Biomedicine Group N/A -67.21% -45.26%

Volatility & Risk

Mymetics has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its share price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cellular Biomedicine Group has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its share price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mymetics and Cellular Biomedicine Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mymetics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cellular Biomedicine Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Cellular Biomedicine Group has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 80.03%. Given Cellular Biomedicine Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cellular Biomedicine Group is more favorable than Mymetics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mymetics and Cellular Biomedicine Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mymetics $1.14 million N/A -$4.93 million N/A N/A Cellular Biomedicine Group $340,000.00 685.11 -$49.98 million ($2.63) -4.58

Mymetics has higher revenue and earnings than Cellular Biomedicine Group.

Summary

Cellular Biomedicine Group beats Mymetics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mymetics

Mymetics Corporation, a vaccine company, focuses on developing vaccines for infectious diseases primarily in Switzerland. The company's product pipeline includes vaccine candidates, such as HIV-1/AIDS, intra nasal influenza, malaria, chikungunya, herpes simplex virus, and the respiratory syncitial virus (RSV) vaccine. It has a collaboration agreement with Texas Biomedical Research Institute; PATH Malaria Vaccine Initiative; the Laboratory of Malaria Immunology and Vaccinology of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to develop and produce virosome based vaccine formulations for a malaria transmission-blocking vaccine candidate; RSV Corporation for developing the RSV vaccine; and Sanofi Pasteur Biologics, LLC to investigate the immunogenicity of influenza vaccines. The company was formerly known as ICHOR Corporation and changed its name to Mymetics Corporation in July 2001. Mymetics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Epalinges, Switzerland.

About Cellular Biomedicine Group

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases. The company's CAR-T products include CD20 for use in anti-tumor activities; CD22, a surface maker highly expressed in B cell malignancies in hairy cell leukemia; and B-cell maturation antigen therapies for treating refractory multiple myeloma in patients. It also develops NKG2D CAR therapies for use in NK cell signaling; alpha fetoprotein TCR-T therapies for treating hepatocellular carcinoma; tumor infiltrating lymphocyte therapies for treating immunogenic cancers; and knee osteoarthritis therapies, including AlloJoin therapy, which is in a Phase I clinical trial, as well as Re-Join that has completed the Phase IIb clinical trial. In addition, it engages in biopharmaceutical businesses, including research and development, technical support, technical service, and technology transfer activities in biomedical technology field; manufacturing non-food, pharmaceutical polypeptides, and medical devices; and the wholesale of cosmetics, sanitary products, and biological agents. The company has a strategic licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharma AG to manufacture and supply their CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah in China. Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

