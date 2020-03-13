Morgan Stanley Trims LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Target Price to $67.00

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LPLA. Compass Point raised LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup cut shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $3.63 on Friday, hitting $54.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,448. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.03. LPL Financial has a 1 year low of $49.49 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,140 shares of company stock valued at $6,137,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in LPL Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

