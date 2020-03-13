Morgan Stanley Lowers Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $21.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of VCTR stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.01. 84,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,716. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $218.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.65 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 37.31% and a net margin of 15.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victory Capital will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

