Morgan Stanley Lowers TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) Price Target to $36.00

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AMTD. Barclays raised TD Ameritrade from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.65.

TD Ameritrade stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,390,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,069. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $45.42. TD Ameritrade has a 1-year low of $28.59 and a 1-year high of $56.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ellen L. S. Koplow sold 17,241 shares of TD Ameritrade stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $896,704.41. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,872.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $949,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,745,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 2.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,969,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,228,000 after acquiring an additional 149,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TD Ameritrade by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,038,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 88.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,864,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,479 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 4th quarter worth $195,276,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,256,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,707,000 after acquiring an additional 51,421 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

