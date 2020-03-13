Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) Price Target Increased to GBX 345 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 345 ($4.54) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on MGAM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Advanced Materials from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Morgan Advanced Materials in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 323 ($4.25).

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

Shares of LON MGAM opened at GBX 241.80 ($3.18) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.03 million and a P/E ratio of 9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.83, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 296.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 280.77. Morgan Advanced Materials has a 52 week low of GBX 228.92 ($3.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 339.40 ($4.46).

Morgan Advanced Materials (LON:MGAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported GBX 28 ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 27 ($0.36) by GBX 1 ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Advanced Materials will post 2718.9998791 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Advanced Materials’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. Morgan Advanced Materials’s payout ratio is 0.43%.

In other Morgan Advanced Materials news, insider Pete Raby sold 11,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.79), for a total value of £32,912.64 ($43,294.71).

Morgan Advanced Materials Company Profile

Morgan Advanced Materials plc operates as an advanced materials science and engineering company that focuses on ceramics, carbon, and composites primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers high-temperature insulating fiber products, microporous products, firebricks, monolithic products, heat shields, fired refractory shapes, and structural block insulation products; crucibles, foundry products, and furnace industries furnace ranges; and seals and bearings, as well as general pump components, such as shafts, vanes, rotors, and washers.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.