Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Montage Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Montage Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Montage Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.15.

Shares of NYSE MR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. 475,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 605,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Montage Resources has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $84.20 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.57. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $174.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Montage Resources will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Montage Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,148 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Montage Resources by 20.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Montage Resources by 126.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

