Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CFO Sells $212,376.28 in Stock

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $212,376.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,178.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MSEX opened at $53.61 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $69.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.02 and its 200-day moving average is $63.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 25.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.75%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSEX shares. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Middlesex Water in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 397.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

