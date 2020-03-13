Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Microvision had a negative net margin of 298.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MVIS opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.32. Microvision has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $1.22.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MVIS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.08.

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

