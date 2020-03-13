MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) PT Lowered to

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Nomura from to in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MGM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Argus cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cfra cut MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $14.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,213,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,886,076. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.93. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.58.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.