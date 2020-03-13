Merus (MRUS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Merus (NASDAQ: MRUS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/13/2020 – Merus was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2020 – Merus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/7/2020 – Merus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Merus B.V. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing bispecific antibody therapeutics, referred to as Biclonics. The company’s bispecific antibody candidate, MCLA-128, is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial as a potential treatment for HER2-expressing solid tumors; MCLA-117, is being developed as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and MCLA-158, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells and is being developed as a potential treatment for colorectal cancer and other solid tumors. Merus B.V. is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands. “

3/6/2020 – Merus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

3/3/2020 – Merus was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/13/2020 – Merus was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/7/2020 – Merus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

2/1/2020 – Merus was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/16/2020 – Merus was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/15/2020 – Merus was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

Shares of MRUS stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56. Merus NV has a 52 week low of $11.96 and a 52 week high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 0.08.

In other news, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of Merus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,012,741.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,019.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 278,730 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $4,501,489.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Merus by 937.6% during the fourth quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,718,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after buying an additional 1,552,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $739,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

