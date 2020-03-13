Merculet Market Capitalization Hits $268,744.48 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. Merculet has a market capitalization of $268,744.48 and approximately $47,701.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded 43.2% lower against the dollar. One Merculet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, OKEx, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018111 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.69 or 0.02046701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00186642 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 235.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00042210 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00022892 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,048,346,837 tokens. Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Merculet Token Trading

Merculet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bilaxy, CoinMex, Hotbit, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

